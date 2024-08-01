Twins have seventh-best odds to win World Series
The MLB trade deadline came and went without the Twins making a big splash, but Minnesota still has the seventh-best odds to win the World Series this fall, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel has the Twins as +1800 to win the World Series, meaning a $10 bet would pay out $180. At 59-48, the Twins currently have the seventh-best record in the majors and are currently in second place in the American League Central, six games back of the first-place Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland is also at +1800 to win the Series, matching the Twins for the seventh-best odds overall.
FanDuel gives the Los Angeles Dodgers the best odds to win the World Series at +320. The Philadelphia Phillies have the second-best odds at +480; the New York Yankees are right behind in third at +550; the Baltimore Orioles have the fourth-best odds at +600; and the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros also come in ahead of the Twins at +1100 and +1300 odds, respectively.
With the calendar flipped to August, there are two months of the season remaining before the MLB postseason begins. The Twins will play their first game of the new month at 7:10 p.m. on Friday when they begin a three-game home series against the woeful Chicago White Sox.