Twins honor Washington Senators with 'W' alongside retired numbers
The Twins retired the Washington Senators’ “W” during a pregame ceremony honoring the 100th anniversary of the 1924 World Series Senators team ahead of Sunday afternoon’s series finale against the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The “W” is the 10th number — or letter — retired by the Twins, joining Harmon Killebrew (No. 3), Rod Carew (No. 29), Tony Oliva (No. 6), Kent Hrbek (No. 14), Kirby Puckett (No. 34), Bert Blyleven (No. 28), Tom Kelly (No. 10), Joe Mauer (No. 7) and Jim Kaat (No. 36).
Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 was retired by all 30 Major League Baseball teams in 1997.
“The Washington Senators’ ‘W’ is a reminder of our legacy as a charter member of the American League,” Twins executive vice chair Joe Pohlad said in a statement. “The ‘W’ symbolizes the Hall of Fame players, historical achievements, three pennants, 1924 World Series championship and 60 seasons that formed the foundation in our nation’s capital. Washington Senators history is Minnesota Twins history, and we are proud to celebrate that legacy — now and for all future generations — by permanently displaying the ‘W’ alongside our retired numbers at Target Field.”
The Senators were a charter member of the American League in 1901 and played 60 seasons in Washington until 1960. The franchise moved to Minnesota in 1961, becoming the Twins. Kaat and Killebrew were among notable Twins legends who wore the Senators’ “W” before the move.