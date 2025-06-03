Inside The Twins

Twins' Jhoan Duran named American League Reliever of the Month

Duran posted a 0.60 ERA with 20 strikeouts and seven saves across 15 appearances in May.

Minnesota Twins pitcher Jhoan Duran throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., on May 27, 2025.
Minnesota Twins pitcher Jhoan Duran was named the American League Reliever of the Month for the month of May.

Duran made 15 appearances in May and posted a 0.60 earned-run average — third in the AL — allowing just three runs — one earned — off 12 hits while fanning 20. He picked up eight saves during that stretch, which was tied for first in the AL.

Duran hasn't allowed an earned run in his last five appearances, striking out six over those five innings.

For the season, Duran has a 4-1 record in 28 appearances, posting a 0.99 ERA across 27 1/3 innings of work. He's only allowed three earned runs all season and has fanned 32 batters in all. His nine saves are tied for 18th in the majors.

Duran and the Twins return to action Tuesday night for a 9:05 p.m. first pitch at the Athletics.

