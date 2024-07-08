Inside The Twins

Twins' Jose Miranda named American League Player of the Week

As was to be expected after Miranda recorded hits in 12 consecutive at-bats.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Twins third baseman Jose Miranda (64) acknowledges the crowd after his streak of 12 consecutive at-bats with a hit comes to an end during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Target Field in Minneapolis on July 6, 2024.
/ Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda was unsurprisingly named the American League Player of the Week on Monday following a seven-day stretch where Miranda made history.

Miranda set multiple Twins records and matched the major league record for most consecutive at-bats with a hit at 12, and Miranda was the first player in the Expansion Era to accomplish the feat.

All in all for the week, Miranda hit .700 (14 for 20), posted a .727 on-base percentage, a 1.050 slugging percentage and a 1.777 OPS. All of those numbers were atop the AL for the week, and Miranda's 14 hits, .700 batting average and .727 on-base percentage were all best in the majors.

Miranda's red-hot week brought his season-long batting average to .331, and this season Miranda now holds an on-base percentage of .373, a .533 slugging percentage and a .906 OPS. He's one of only 11 players with those numbers, but his hot week didn't come in time to earn him an All-Star bid.

The only other Twins player to win the weekly award this season is Carlos Correa, who won it for the Week of June 16.

