Twins' Jose Miranda named American League Player of the Week
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda was unsurprisingly named the American League Player of the Week on Monday following a seven-day stretch where Miranda made history.
Miranda set multiple Twins records and matched the major league record for most consecutive at-bats with a hit at 12, and Miranda was the first player in the Expansion Era to accomplish the feat.
All in all for the week, Miranda hit .700 (14 for 20), posted a .727 on-base percentage, a 1.050 slugging percentage and a 1.777 OPS. All of those numbers were atop the AL for the week, and Miranda's 14 hits, .700 batting average and .727 on-base percentage were all best in the majors.
Miranda's red-hot week brought his season-long batting average to .331, and this season Miranda now holds an on-base percentage of .373, a .533 slugging percentage and a .906 OPS. He's one of only 11 players with those numbers, but his hot week didn't come in time to earn him an All-Star bid.
The only other Twins player to win the weekly award this season is Carlos Correa, who won it for the Week of June 16.