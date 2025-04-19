Inside The Twins

Twins lineup vs. Braves: Justin Topa will start, Simeon Woods Richardson to follow

Topa will make his first start of the season on Saturday against the Braves.

Tony Liebert

Apr 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson (24) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson (24) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Minnesota Twins pitcher Justin Topa is set to make his first career start against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, while scheduled starter Simeon Woods Richardson is expected to follow in bulk relief duty, per the Star Tribune's Phil Miller.

The reason for that change wasn't immediately clear. Topa has appeared in seven games this season, striking out six batters, allowing five hits with a 1.35 earned-run average in 6.2 innings pitched. It will be the first start of his MLB career.

Luke Keaschall moves to second base to replace Eddy Julien, and he will bat second in the lineup in his second game with the Twins after an impressive MLB debut on Friday. Jonah Bride is set to make his team debut. He will bat seventh and play third base, replacing Brooks Lee, after Minnesota acquired him via trade with the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

First pitch for Saturday's game in Atlanta is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT.

Twins news, rumors, analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Twins News