Twins lineup vs. Braves: Justin Topa will start, Simeon Woods Richardson to follow
Minnesota Twins pitcher Justin Topa is set to make his first career start against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, while scheduled starter Simeon Woods Richardson is expected to follow in bulk relief duty, per the Star Tribune's Phil Miller.
The reason for that change wasn't immediately clear. Topa has appeared in seven games this season, striking out six batters, allowing five hits with a 1.35 earned-run average in 6.2 innings pitched. It will be the first start of his MLB career.
Luke Keaschall moves to second base to replace Eddy Julien, and he will bat second in the lineup in his second game with the Twins after an impressive MLB debut on Friday. Jonah Bride is set to make his team debut. He will bat seventh and play third base, replacing Brooks Lee, after Minnesota acquired him via trade with the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.
First pitch for Saturday's game in Atlanta is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT.