Twins lose lead late, fall to Athletics in series opener for third straight loss
Shea Langeliers hit a go-ahead two-run homer off Jhoan Duran as the Twins let a late lead slip away in a 6-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics in their series opener Friday night in Oakland, Calif.
It's the Twins' third straight loss, all of which came by one run.
Duran was looking to preserve a 5-4 Twins advantage in the eighth, but he hit Tyler Soderstrom with a pitch before Langeliers took a first-pitch splitter 397 feet into left field to give the Athletics a 6-5 lead.
Mason Miller sent Willi Castro, Carlos Correa and Trevor Larnach down in order in the ninth inning.
The Twins (41-35) took a 5-4 advantage during the seventh inning when Castro hit a go-ahead three run homer 369 feet into right field. They had an opportunity in the eighth inning to add to their lead with Castro up to bat, but Austin Martin got caught between first and second for the final out.
The Twins had worked their way back from a three-run hole that came after the Athletics (29-49) plated a trio of runs during the fifth inning. While Twins starter Chris Paddack quickly got the first two outs of the frame, he gave up back-to-back singles to Miguel Andujar and Brent Rooker.
That was the end of Paddack's day, and Kody Funderburk, who was recalled back to the Twins Friday, came on in relief but gave up a two-run double to Soderstrom, then an RBI single to Langeliers.
Those runs gave the Athletics a 4-1 advantage.
Paddack had some struggles for the second straight outing, allowing three runs off five hits while walking three and fanning three across 4 2/3 innings. Funderburk recovered to pitch a 1-2-3 sixth inning, giving up just the one run overall off two hits while fanning a pair across 1 1/3 innings.
The Twins got one run back during the sixth inning when Royce Lewis hit a 380-foot solo homer to left-center field, his 10th home run in 16 games this season. That’s the fastest a Twins player has ever hit the 10-home run mark in a season and the third straight game in which Lewis has homered.
The Twins wasted no time getting themselves on the scoreboard on Friday as Castro led off the first inning with a double and was advanced to third when Carlos Correa grounded out.
Castro came around to score on Larnach’s RBI ground out the ensuing at-bat.
The Athletics tied it up in the bottom of the frame when Soderstrom hit an RBI single.
The Twins will look to put an end to their three-game skid when they meet the Athletics again on Saturday for the second of their three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 3:07 p.m.