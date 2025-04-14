Inside The Twins

Twins lose reliever Scott Blewett off waivers to Baltimore

Blewett made two appearances for Minnesota this season and posted a 1.93 ERA.

Minnesota Twins pitcher Scott Blewett checks the runner on first during the first inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla., on March 22, 2025.
Minnesota Twins pitcher Scott Blewett checks the runner on first during the first inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla., on March 22, 2025. / Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Twins lost right-handed pitcher Scott Blewett on waivers to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

The Twins designated Blewett, 29, for release or assignment on Saturday when they recalled Kody Funderburk from Triple-A St. Paul. Blewett initially joined Minnesota on April 7 when the team DFA'd Darren McCaughan. Blewett made two appearances for the Twins and posted a 1.93 earned-run average, allowing just four hits and one run while fanning five across 4 2/3 innings. Blewett made 12 appearances last season and had a 1.77 ERA across 20 1/3 innings of work.

The Orioles claimed Blewett off waivers on Monday after designated left-hander Luis Gonzalez for assignment.

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

