Twins lose reliever Scott Blewett off waivers to Baltimore
Blewett made two appearances for Minnesota this season and posted a 1.93 ERA.
The Minnesota Twins lost right-handed pitcher Scott Blewett on waivers to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.
The Twins designated Blewett, 29, for release or assignment on Saturday when they recalled Kody Funderburk from Triple-A St. Paul. Blewett initially joined Minnesota on April 7 when the team DFA'd Darren McCaughan. Blewett made two appearances for the Twins and posted a 1.93 earned-run average, allowing just four hits and one run while fanning five across 4 2/3 innings. Blewett made 12 appearances last season and had a 1.77 ERA across 20 1/3 innings of work.
The Orioles claimed Blewett off waivers on Monday after designated left-hander Luis Gonzalez for assignment.
