Twins losing streak grows to five after 11-4 loss to Guardians
The Twins could not get anything going Saturday in Cleveland, seeing their losing streak grow to five in an 11-4 loss.
After his best outing of the season in Toronto on Sunday, Bailey Ober was back on the mound for the Twins on Saturday. He could not find the same success, allowing a two-run Jose Ramirez home run in the first inning.
Through four innings of work, he allowed eight hits and five earned runs, putting the Twins in a 5-0 hole. On the other side, Guardians lefty Logan Allen was putting together one of his best performances of the season. Allen allowed only five hits and finished with seven strikeouts in six innings of work.
Kody Funderburk relieved Ober for the Twins and faced a lot of the same issues, allowing two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning as Minnesota's deficit grew to 7-0.
Minnesota's bullpen struggles continued when Jay Jackson came into the game as he allowed four more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, extending the deficit even further to 11-0.
Manuel Margot was the only Twins play with multiple hits, making contact and getting on base three times.
Seven other players on the team recorded a hit. A ninth-inning flurry included a pair of RBI singles from Byron Buxton and Carlos Santana, then a two-run double from Kyle Farmer making the score 11-4, but it was too little too late.
The Twins will return to action Sunday at 12:40 p.m. CT in the series finale against the Guardians.