Twins make first cuts of camp, fall to Orioles in spring training action Sunday
The Minnesota Twins made their first cuts of training camp on Sunday, and top prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez was among players who will not begin the 2025 season with the big league club. The outfielder will start the year with Triple-A St. Paul.
Rodriguez, Minnesota's No. 2-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, was among four players optioned to the Triple-A St. Paul Saints on Sunday. The other three were right-handed pitchers Travis Adams, Matt Canterino and Marco Raya. The Twins also reassigned right-handed pitchers Randy Dobnak, Cory Lewis and Erasmo Ramirez, catcher Alex Isola and infielder Yunior Severino to minor league camp on Sunday. The Twins now have 48 active players left in camp (12 non-roster).
Rodriguez, a left-handed outfielder, is only behind outfielder Walker Jenkins in Minnesota's prospect rankings. Rodriguez is projected to make the Twins sooner, likely sometime this season while Jenkins is projected to join the team in 2026.
Dobnak was among relievers who pitched in Sunday's 4-3 spring training loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Dobnak pitched three shutout innings, allowing three hits while fanning two. Simeon Woods Richardson got the start and pitched three innings, allowing four hits and three unearned runs while fanning four. Matt Wallner, Edouard Julien and Brooks Lee all homered for the Twins, with both Julien and Lee's homers coming in the fifth as Minnesota cut its deficit to 4-3.