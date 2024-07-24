Twins make flurry of roster moves before matinee battle with Phillies
Brock Stewart is back and David Festa has returned, perhaps only temporarily.
The Twins, just ahead of a 12:10 p.m. CT game against the Phillies, activated Stewart from the injured list and called up Festa to serve as the long reliever after Steven Okert begins Wednesday's game as the opening pitcher.
Adding Stewart to the bullpen gives Minnesota another strong right-handed option late in games, joining the likes of Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Cole Sands and Jorge Alcala. Stewart was dominating with a 0.68 ERA in 13 relief appearances before an injury sidelined him for nearly three months.
Festa hasn't pitched for the Twins since July 3 and his last start at Triple-A St. Paul was July 12, and it didn't go well as he was yanked in the first inning after allowing two runs on three hits and two walks.
Festa is one of Minnesota's top pitching prospects, but his first two MLB starts earlier this summer were rough. He pitched five innings in both outings and was rocked for 12 runs on 16 hits — and he served up four homers.
To make room on the roster for Stewart and Festa, the Twins optioned infielder right-handed reliever Ronny Henriquez to Triple-A St. Paul while designating infielder Diego Castillo for release or assignment.