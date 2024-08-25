Twins' Max Kepler scratched from series finale against Cardinals
Kepler was a late scratch due to left knee soreness.
Twins right fielder Max Kepler was scratched from the lineup with left knee soreness ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Kepler was slated to play right field and bat sixth in the lineup before the late scratch. Instead, Matt Wallner, who was scheduled to play left field, will shift over to right, and Manny Margot, who was not originally in the lineup on Sunday, will play left field and bat sixth.
Kepler has played 101 games for the Twins this season and is slashing .259/.318/.430/.748 and has hit eight homers, 21 doubles and has 42 RBIs.
The Twins and Cardinals split the first two of the series. Rookie Zebby Matthews is scheduled to start opposed the Cardinals’ Erick Fedde.
