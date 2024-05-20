Twins move up start time for Friday's game against Rangers
The Minnesota Twins are the start time for Friday's game at Target Field against the Texas Rangers up an hour from 7:10 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. CT.
The shift is being done to accommodate the flow of traffic in and out of Minneapolis, on what is expected to be a busy night in the area as the Timberwolves will be hosting Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks across the street at Target Center.
The Twins starting at 6:10 p.m. should help with some traffic pressure as the Wolves and Mavericks start at 7:30 p.m.
With the change in start time, the Twins will be opening the gates to Target Field at 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota is in the midst of a six-game losing streak, having lost three to the Yankees and three to the Guardians. The Twins begin a three-game series with the 20-25 Washington Nationals Monday in D.C., with first pitch set for 5:45 p.m. CT at Nationals Park.