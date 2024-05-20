Inside The Twins

Twins move up start time for Friday's game against Rangers

The Timberwolves play Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Target Center

Jonathan Harrison

May 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minneapolis and St. Paul are featured in a display in the
May 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minneapolis and St. Paul are featured in a display in the / Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Minnesota Twins are the start time for Friday's game at Target Field against the Texas Rangers up an hour from 7:10 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. CT.

The shift is being done to accommodate the flow of traffic in and out of Minneapolis, on what is expected to be a busy night in the area as the Timberwolves will be hosting Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks across the street at Target Center.

The Twins starting at 6:10 p.m. should help with some traffic pressure as the Wolves and Mavericks start at 7:30 p.m.

With the change in start time, the Twins will be opening the gates to Target Field at 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota is in the midst of a six-game losing streak, having lost three to the Yankees and three to the Guardians. The Twins begin a three-game series with the 20-25 Washington Nationals Monday in D.C., with first pitch set for 5:45 p.m. CT at Nationals Park.

Published
Jonathan Harrison

JONATHAN HARRISON