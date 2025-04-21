Twins move up start times for pair of weekend games against Angels
The Minnesota Twins are hoping to make downtown Minneapolis a little easier to navigate this weekend.
The Twins announced Monday they've moved up start times a half hour for games against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday and Sunday. First pitch Friday is now scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT, while Sunday's has been moved up to 12:40 p.m.
The games were previously scheduled for 7:10 p.m. and 1:10 p.m., respectively. The change in times was made to accommodate their next-door neighbor, the Minnesota Timberwolves, who host the Los Angeles Lakers for Games 3 and 4 of a first-round NBA playoff series. Tipoffs for the Wolves games are at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The hope is to make traffic more manageable as the Twins' Target Field and the Timberwolves' Target Center share attached parking garages. Overlap can create a lot of congestion for fans and others navigating around the arenas.
The Twins have an off day on Monday, but they return to action and begin a six-game home stand on Tuesday when the Chicago White Sox visit Target Field for a 6:40 p.m. first pitch. The three-game series against the Angels begins Friday.