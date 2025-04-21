Inside The Twins

Twins move up start times for pair of weekend games against Angels

Friday and Sunday's games were moved up a half hour to accommodate the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton gets high fives in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park in Cumberland, Ga., on April 20, 2025.
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton gets high fives in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park in Cumberland, Ga., on April 20, 2025. / Dale Zanine / Imagn Images
The Minnesota Twins are hoping to make downtown Minneapolis a little easier to navigate this weekend.

The Twins announced Monday they've moved up start times a half hour for games against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday and Sunday. First pitch Friday is now scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT, while Sunday's has been moved up to 12:40 p.m.

The games were previously scheduled for 7:10 p.m. and 1:10 p.m., respectively. The change in times was made to accommodate their next-door neighbor, the Minnesota Timberwolves, who host the Los Angeles Lakers for Games 3 and 4 of a first-round NBA playoff series. Tipoffs for the Wolves games are at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The hope is to make traffic more manageable as the Twins' Target Field and the Timberwolves' Target Center share attached parking garages. Overlap can create a lot of congestion for fans and others navigating around the arenas.

The Twins have an off day on Monday, but they return to action and begin a six-game home stand on Tuesday when the Chicago White Sox visit Target Field for a 6:40 p.m. first pitch. The three-game series against the Angels begins Friday.

