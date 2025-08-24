Twins' No. 1 prospect Walker Jenkins promoted to AAA St. Paul
The Minnesota Twins' No. 1 prospect Walker Jenkins is about to take one step closer to the major leagues.
It's being reported Sunday evening that the 20-year-old is being promoted to the AAA St. Paul Saints.
In 52 games for the AA Wichita Wind Surge this season, Jenkins has hit 7 home runs at an average of .303, driving in 24 batters.
He will now bring his talents to the Twin Cities, joining a Saints lineup at a time the Twins are looking to the future after trading almost a dozen senior players at this year's deadline.
As well as being the Twins' top prospect, ranking ahead of Eduardo Tait – who arrived from Philadelphia in the Jhoan Duran trade – and Luke Keaschall, he's also the 14th ranked prospect in the whole of Major League Baseball.
The outfielder was drafted with the 5th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.