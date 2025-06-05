Twins obliterated by A's club that had lost 19 of its last 20 games
Outside of a homer by Matt Wallner and RBI hits from Ty France and Brooks Lee, there wasn't anything positive to come from Thursday's matinee in West Sacramento as the Oakland A's pummeled the Minnesota Twins 14-3.
Go figure. The Twins, at 21-7, held baseball's best record since May 3, while the A's had lost 19 of 20 games and were an MLB-worst 5-25 since May 3.
David Festa, who was called up less than 24 hours earlier, made the start for the Twins and he got rocked. The righty gave up eight runs on six hits and two walks before being pulled with two outs in the fourth inning.
Festa allowed four homers. Max Muncy took him deep for a three-run shot in the first inning; Jacob Wilson slugged a solo homer and Tyler Soderstrom hit a two-run shot in the second; and Soderstrom launched a grand slam in the fourth.
It got ugly tothe point that Minnesota used utility man Jonah Bride as a pitcher in the seventh and eighth innings. He gave up two runs on four hits and two walks.
Up next: The Twins return home to host the Blue Jays Friday-Sunday.