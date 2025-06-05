Inside The Twins

Twins obliterated by A's club that had lost 19 of its last 20 games

It was the team with best record in baseball against the team with worst record since May 3. Something had to give.

Joe Nelson

Jun 5, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Willie MacIver (65) tags out Minnesota Twins right fielder Matt Wallner (38) on a dropped third strike during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Willie MacIver (65) tags out Minnesota Twins right fielder Matt Wallner (38) on a dropped third strike during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Outside of a homer by Matt Wallner and RBI hits from Ty France and Brooks Lee, there wasn't anything positive to come from Thursday's matinee in West Sacramento as the Oakland A's pummeled the Minnesota Twins 14-3.

Go figure. The Twins, at 21-7, held baseball's best record since May 3, while the A's had lost 19 of 20 games and were an MLB-worst 5-25 since May 3.

David Festa, who was called up less than 24 hours earlier, made the start for the Twins and he got rocked. The righty gave up eight runs on six hits and two walks before being pulled with two outs in the fourth inning.

Festa allowed four homers. Max Muncy took him deep for a three-run shot in the first inning; Jacob Wilson slugged a solo homer and Tyler Soderstrom hit a two-run shot in the second; and Soderstrom launched a grand slam in the fourth.

It got ugly tothe point that Minnesota used utility man Jonah Bride as a pitcher in the seventh and eighth innings. He gave up two runs on four hits and two walks.

Up next: The Twins return home to host the Blue Jays Friday-Sunday.

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Twins News