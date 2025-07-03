Twins' offensive woes continue in series finale loss to Marlins
The Twins' three-game Miami road trip ended unceremoniously on Thursday with a 4-1 loss to the Marlins. They scored three total runs in the three games.
David Festa started on the mound for the Twins, and he was quickly shelled for three runs in the first inning. He responded well and turned in a respectable outing with seven strikeouts, five hits and only four earned runs in six innings of work, but it was too little, too late.
Minnesota's lone run came in the top of the seventh inning, when Matt Wallner launched a 430-foot home run, his eighth of the season.
Justin Topa and Kody Funderburk combined for two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, but the Twins weren't able to catch up, falling 4-1.
After Thursday's loss, Minnesota is now 41-46 on the season. They will look ahead to hosting Tampa Bay at 3:10 p.m. CT tomorrow afternoon at Target Field.