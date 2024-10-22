Twins officially announce Matt Borgschulte as new hitting coach
It has been reported for over a week, but the Twins have officially announced Matt Borgschulte as the team's new hitting coach.
Borguschulte has spent the previous three seasons as the Baltimore Orioles' co-hitting coach. He was previously with the Twins from 2018-21 as a hitting coach at the minor league level.
Minnesota opted to move on from hitting coach David Popkins after the conclusion of the 2024 season. Popkins was hired in 2022 over Borgschulte, who was a finalist for the position at the time.
Borguschulte helped Baltimore become one of the most exciting offenses in baseball in 2024. They were second in the MLB in home runs (235), third in slugging percentage (.435), extra-base hits (530) and total bases (2,424), and fourth in runs scored (786).
Under Popkins, Minnesota's offense hit a slump in the last six weeks of the season as the Twins went from being 70-53 to 82-80 and the missed the playoffs. Popkins has since been hired by the Blue Jays to be their hitting coach.
Before joining the Orioles, Borgschulte was the hitting coach for the Gulf Coast League Twins in 2018, the Fort Myers Miracle in 2019, the Rochester Red Wings in 2020 and the St. Paul Saints in 2021. He is 34 years old and he will look to get Minnesota back on track at the plate in 2025.