Twins officially eliminated from playoff contention after Diamondbacks loss
The Minnesota Twins were officially eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Diamondbacks on Saturday night. It marks the fourth time in the last five years that Minnesota will not be in the postseason.
A 5-2 loss in Arizona was enough to put the kibosh on another mortally disappointing season for the Twins, whose ownership decided to blow up the team with a deadline week fire sale that saw the departures of Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Louie Varland and Harrison Bader, among others.
As such, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that they are not going to the postseason. After going to the playoffs three times in four seasons from 2017 to 2020.
It will mark Minnesota's second consecutive season missing the playoffs, coming after a 2023 seaso. in which they broke their 20-year playoff series win duck.
The Twins moved to 65-83 on the season after Saturday night's loss to Arizona.