Twins officially reinstate Byron Buxton from injured list
Buxton has been activated after 17 days on the shelf.
The Twins officially reinstated Byron Buxton from the injured list Saturday as he returned from his rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul.
Buxton has been out of the lineup since May 1 after suffering a knee injury on a stolen base attempt vs. the White Sox. In his recent rehab assignment, he played two games with the Saints, failing to record a hit with six at-bats.
Minnesota will option utility player Austin Martin to Triple-A St. Paul to make room for Buxton on the roster.
Prior to injury, he had hit .250 with 11 RBI and one home run. He will now provide the Twins with some much needed stability at the center field position, as they look to break a four game losing streak Saturday night vs. the Guardians.
