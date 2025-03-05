Twins’ oft-injured pitcher Justin Topa leaves spring training action early
Topa's outing on Wednesday against the Orioles was cut short.
Twins reliever Justin Topa faced only two batters on Wednesday's spring training action against the Orioles. He faced only seven batters with noticeably weak velocity and allowed a solo homerun before making an early exit.
Topa played in only three games last season due to knee and elbow injuries after signing with the club as a free agent. He has pitched 2.1 innings this spring, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out only two batters.
The Twins did not confirm the status of their 33-year-old pitcher on Wednesday, but it's not a good sign for a player who has appeared in only three MLB games since 2023.
