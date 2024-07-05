Twins option David Festa to Triple-A St. Paul, recall Josh Winder
The Twins have sent righty David Festa back to Triple-A St. Paul after just two starts. In a corresponding move, Minnesota recalled RHP Josh Winder.
Festa made his major league debut in the Twins’ 13-6 win over the Diamondbacks on June 27 in Arizona. He allowed five runs while fanning two Diamondbacks batters. However, Festa was rocked in his second start, allowing seven runs in just five innings of work, though he struck out six in 9-2 loss.
Winder, 27, has a 4.78 ERA in 15 games for the Saints this season. He has recorded 28 strikeouts and allowed eight walks in 26.1 innings. Winder appeared in 19 games for the Twins in 2023, posting a 4.15 ERA with one save, 28 strikeouts and 14 walks.
Minnesota opens a three game weekend series with the Astros Friday night at Target Field. Pablo Lopez is set to take the mound for the Twins with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. CT.