Twins-Orioles game postponed due to weather; doubleheader coming Wednesday
Tuesday night's game between the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore has been postponed due to inclement weather, and the teams will instead play a traditional doubleheader Wednesday in Baltimore.
The Twins and Orioles were slated to begin a three-game series with a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch Tuesday. They were scheduled for a 5:35 p.m. first pitch Wednesday, too, but due to the postponement and more inclement weather expected Wednesday, the teams will meet for an 11:05 a.m. first pitch, with game two to follow approximately 30 minutes later.
Fans who purchased tickets for Tuesday's postponed game can visit orioles.com/weather for more information. Fans who purchased tickets for Wednesday's 5:35 p.m. first pitch will be able to attend both games of the doubleheader. If fans are unable to attend at the new time, they can also visit orioles.com/weather to explore options with the changed schedule.
The Twins will be looking to further extend their eight-game win streak when the Twins meet the Orioles for their doubleheader — Minnesota's first doubleheader of the season — on Wednesday.