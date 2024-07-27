Twins pitcher Zebby Matthews enters MLB's top 100 prospects list

Zebby Matthews, making his first career start at Triple-A, retired 13 of the last 15 batters he faced in the @StPaulSaints win🌟



5 IP / 4 H / 2 R / 0 BB / 6 K



On the season, he has 97 strikeouts to 6 walks…which is the best K/BB ratio in @MLB and @MiLB (min. 35 IP)‼️#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/hLZcoPQfHH