Twins place Austin Martin on injured list, recall Matt Wallner
The Twins placed Austin Martin on the 10-day injured list on Sunday due to a right oblique strain. Matt Wallner was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to take his place on the 26-man roster.
Martin has played 47 games with the Twins this season and is hitting .265 with nine doubles, a homer, nine RBIs and 27 runs scored. Martin being placed on the 10-day injured list is retroactive to July 6.
Wallner will take his place on the active roster coming off a month of June in Triple-A in which he was named the International League Player of the Month. In June, Wallner hit .324 with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs. In 67 games at Triple-A overall, Wallner is hitting .259 with 19 home runs and 53 RBIs.
Wallner started the season with the Twins but struggled in 13 games, hitting just .080 with a double, a homer and four RBIs before being optioned to Triple-A. Now the Forest Lake, Minn., native will get another chance with the Twins coming off a stellar last month with the Saints.