Twins place Christian Vázquez on 10-day IL, recall Jhonny Pereda
Twins catcher Christian Vázquez has landed on the 10-day IL with a left shoulder infection. He has been retroactively placed on the IL after missing the team's 9-4 win over the Tigers on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old has struggled this season, slashing .174/.251/.247 with just two home runs and 16 walks in 61 games. He has struck out 33 times in 199 plate appearances. His .174 batting average marks a 47-point drop from last season and continues a downward trend since joining the Twins in 2023. Defensively, Vázquez has caught 13 runners attempting to steal this season, which ranks sixth in the American League.
Minnesota has recalled Jhonny Pereda to replace Vázquez on the 26-man roster. Pereda was most recently with Triple-A St. Paul, where he was 7-for-21 at the plate after being claimed off waivers from the Athletics on July 22. The 29-year-old has appeared in 37 major league games since making his debut for the Marlins in 2024. He owns a career .203 average.
The Twins open a three-game weekend series with the Royals at Target Field on Friday. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. CT. Joe Ryan (10-5) is set to take the mound for Minnesota, while Seth Lugo (8-5) will start for Kansas City.