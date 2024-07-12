Twins place Kyle Farmer 10-day IL with shoulder injury
Twins' Kyle Farmer was placed on the 10-day Injured List Friday with a right shoulder strain. Catcher Jair Camargo has been recalled from Triple-A St. Paul as his replacement.
In his second year with the team, Farmer has played in 63 games, slashing .189/.291/265 with 15 RBIs on 132 at-bats. He has struggled to find his rhythm, falling off from .256/.317/.408 marks last season.
Top catcher prospect Jair Camargo has been called up in a subsequent move. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut this April, but in the minors, he's been hitting .237/.304/.449 with 7 home runs and 32 RBIs.
Camargo will now act as the third catcher on the Twins' roster, alongside Christian Vazquez and Ryan Jeffers in the short term as Farmer recovers from what seems to be a minor injury.