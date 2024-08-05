Twins place Steven Okert on bereavement list, recall Josh Winder
The Twins placed left-handed reliever Steven Okert on the bereavement list on Monday and recalled right-hander Josh Winder from Triple-A St. Paul to take his place active roster.
Winder made one appearance for the Twins this season against the Houston Astros on July 5, allowing five hits and four runs while fanning two across two innings. In 35 career major league games with the Twins across three seasons, Winder has a 4.69 earned-run average and 77 career strikeouts.
Winder has made 22 appearances for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints this season, posting a 6.35 ERA across 34 innings pitched. He has 39 strikeouts in those innings with the Saints.
Okert has made 38 appearances for the Twins this season, including a recent start. He has a 4.45 ERA and has 30 strikeouts across 30 1/3 innings pitched. He has a 3-1 record and has a save.
The Twins begin a three-game series at the Chicago Cubs Monday, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.