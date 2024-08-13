Twins promote rising pitching prospect Andrew Morris to Triple-A

Andrew Morris was absolutely dominant in his longest start for the @WindSurgeICT😤



7 IP / 2 H / 0 R / 1 BB / 9 K



His ranks amongst 131 Double-A pitchers (min. 250 BF):



FIP - 1st (2.20)🥇

wOBA - 2nd (.233)🥈

OPS - 2nd (.514)🥈

ERA - 3rd (1.90)🥉#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/tEnAw1ugY7