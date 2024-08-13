Twins promote rising pitching prospect Andrew Morris to Triple-A
Amidst a bevy of moves to the pitching staff and bullpen across all levels of the organization, the Minnesota Twins have promoted right-handed pitcher Andrew Morris to Triple-A St. Paul.
Morris has been a part of the Twins organization since 2022, but he will now be a Triple-A player before he even turns 23. It's all thanks to fellow right-handed prospect Zebby Matthews being thrust into the Twins' starting rotation after an injury to Joe Ryan.
Morris began 2024 in High-A with the Cedar Rapid Kernels, appearing in seven games and tossing 37 2/3 innings with a 2.15 ERA. At Double-A Wichita, he made 10 starts and 12 appearances and posted a 1.90 ERA. At Double-A, Morris ranked among the best starting pitchers in terms of FIP (1st), wOBA (2nd), opponent OPS (2nd) and ERA (3rd).
According to Twins' beat reporter Bobby Nightengale Jr., teams around the league "asked about him a lot at the trade deadline when the Twins were in talks for a rental starter."