Twins recall catcher Jhonny Pereda, option DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to Triple-A
The Twins have recalled catcher Jhonny Pereda from Triple-A St. Paul. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. was optioned to St. Paul to make room for Pereda on the 28-man roster.
Pereda has a .294 batting average in 68 at-bats with two homers and 10 RBI since the Twins claimed him off waivers from the Athletics at the end of July. This will mark Pereda's second stint with the Twins, though he didn't make an appearance during the first.
Before joining the Twins, Pereda appeared in 17 major league games for the Athletics this season, going 7-for-40 from the plate.
Subscribe: Sign up for the free Twins On SI newsletter
Keirsey is moving back to St. Paul after he was recalled from the Saints on Monday. He appeared in three games, all as either a pinch runner or defensive replacement. The 28-year-old outfielder is 11-for-82 at the plate this season for the Twins. In 128 games for Triple-A St. Paul this season Keirsey is slashing .257/.336/.460 with 3 home runs and 20 RBI.
Minnesota began a three-game weekend series with the Royals with a 2-1 loss Friday night in Kansas City. Pablo Lopez was solid on his return though, giving up two runs across six innings with four strikeouts.