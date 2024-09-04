Twins recall Louie Varland, option Diego Castillo
The Twins recalled right-hander Louie Varland from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday and optioned right-handed reliever Diego Castillo back to the Saints as the corresponding move.
It always appeared to be just a matter of time before Varland would be back up for his sixth stint with the Twins. Manager Rocco Baldelli had alluded to working in a sixth starter at some point or points in September, and while reliever Ronny Henriquez will start Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, there's a good chance Varland could come in and give the Twins several innings of relief.
If Varland does come out of the bullpen on Wednesday, it’ll only be his second time doing so this season. He did, however, recently come out of the bullpen to pitch five innings in an appearance for the Triple-A Saints. Varland has made eight appearances for the Twins this season — seven starts — and has a 6.14 earned-run average across 36 2/3 innings. Varland’s last four appearances were all solid outings after he struggled as a member of the rotation through four starts in April.
Castillo, meanwhile, will return to St. Paul after a short stint with the Twins in which he pitched just one inning of scoreless and hitless relief in Tuesday night’s loss to the Rays. It was Castillo’s second stint with the Twins this season, and he’s posted a 2.25 ERA across eight innings overall.