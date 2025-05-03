Twins-Red Sox game goes into rain delay in seventh inning Saturday
For the seventh time this season and the third time this week alone, the Twins have gone into a rain delay. Saturday afternoon's game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park went into a delay with one out in the top of the seventh inning and Minnesota leading 4-1.
Because six innings were completed, it counts as an official game. The teams will try to wait out the rain and finish the ballgame, but if the conditions linger, MLB could scrap the remainder of the contest and award the Twins a victory. Last week, Minnesota lost a rain-shortened game against the White Sox at Target Field. We'll have to wait and see what happens in this one.
Update: The game is resuming at 6:10 p.m. CT.
Coming in on a four-game losing streak, the Twins got another excellent start from Bailey Ober on Saturday and a big swing from Kody Clemens in the sixth inning. Ober went six frames, allowing just one earned run on seven hits and one walk. He struck out six batters and generated 18 whiffs on 94 pitches. Since allowing eight runs in 2.2 innings in an awful season debut, Ober has allowed a total of eight more runs in 36 innings over his last six starts.
With the score tied at 1-1 in the top of the sixth, Clemens launched a two-run homer to right field off of Red Sox starter Hunter Dobbins. It was Kody's Fenway Park debut, and his big hit came with his dad Roger and other family members in attendance. The Twins tacked on an extra run in that inning on a Trevor Larnach RBI single.
The Red Sox opened the scoring in the third inning via a clutch two-out hit from Rafael Devers, but the Twins tied it up with a couple hits and a Ty France RBI groundout in the fourth.