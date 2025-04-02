Twins register first win as bats come alive in White Sox blowout
It looked like it was going to be more of the same for the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night.
Their offense was nowhere to be found and they dug themselves into another early deficit. But the Twins offense came alive in a five-run sixth inning on their way to a 8-3 win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.
The Twins (1-4) are winless no longer.
Trailing 3-0 in the sixth inning, the Twins hadn't been able to do much against White Sox starter Shane Smith, who was making his major league debut. It looked like Smith would continue cruising as he quickly got the first two outs of the inning, but then he issued back-to-back walks to Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach. That marked the end of his debut.
Penn Murfee came on in relief and gave up back-to-back RBI singles to Ryan Jeffers and Ty France for the Twins' first runs. Then he hit Willi Castro with a pitch before giving up a two-run single to Jose Miranda that gave the Twins a 5-3 lead.
The runs not only broke open the game, but also snapped a streak of 19 straight scoreless innings for the Twins.
Smith only gave up two hits and two runs while fanning three in the first 5 2/3 innings of his MLB career.
The Twins ultimately finished with 10 hits — a season high — and went 6 for 12 with runners in scoring position. They did leave seven on base. Harrison Bader provided the Twins with some insurance with a three-run homer in the ninth inning.
Simeon Woods Richardson made his first start of the season for the Twins and gave them a good enough start. He gave up just two runs off two hits while striking out five across his four innings. Brooks Baldwin drove in both of the runs scored off Woods Richardson in the start, hitting an RBI single and a sacrifice fly in the second and fourth innings, respectively.
The White Sox (2-3) took a 3-0 lead when Nick Maton hit a solo homer off Louie Varland in the fifth inning.
Cole Sands pitched a shutout sixth inning; Jorge Alcala struck out the side in the seventh; Carlos Correa saved Griffin Jax from disaster with a diving catch on a liner in a shutout eighth; and Danny Coulombe closed it out with a shutout ninth.
The Twins and White Sox meet for their series finale at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday.