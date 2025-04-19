Twins reinstate Brock Stewart, option Kody Funderburk
The Twins announced on Saturday that they're reinstating veteran RHP Brock Stewart from the 15-day Injured List (IL). They will option LHP Kody Funderburk in a corresponding move.
Stewart suffered a hamstring strain in a spring training game in March, and he has yet to appear in the big leagues this season. He was on rehab assignment this week for Single-A Fort Myers and played in two games. He pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, didn't allow a hit, had no walks, and finished with five strikeouts.
Stewart struggled last season with a 5.17 ERA in 16 games after having an impressive 2023 with a 0.65 ERA in 28 games. As Griffin Jax continues to struggle in Minnesota's bullpen this season, Stewart will look to shake things up.
Funderburk has appeared in two games this season, pitching four innings. He has struck out five batters, allowed three hits, and he has a 4.50 ERA. The Twins will look to bounce back on Saturday night against the Braves at 6:50 p.m. CT.