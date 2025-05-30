Twins reinstate Byron Buxton from concussion injured list
The Minnesota Twins reinstated Byron Buxton from the concussion injured list Friday ahead of their series opener at the Seattle Mariners. They previously optioned outfielder Carson McCusker to Triple-A to make room for him on the roster.
Buxton has been out since exiting on May 15 when he collided with Carlos Correa in center field during a game against the Baltimore Orioles. Both Buxton and Correa suffered concussions on the play, though Correa progressed faster in his recovery and returned last week. But Buxton did travel with the Twins for their 10-game road trip that began on Monday.
Buxton was slashing .261/.522/.834 with five doubles, three triples, 10 homers and 27 RBIs in 41 games before suffering the concussion. His return will be a big boost for the Twins, who have come all the way back from a disastrous start to the season and are now 30-25 and just six games back of the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central entering Friday's series opener.
Buxton figures to be back on the field for the Twins for their 9:10 p.m. CT first pitch Friday night against the Mariners.
Matt Wallner, who has been on fire in his rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul, is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday, according to Dan Hayes.