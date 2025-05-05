Twins reinstate Royce Lewis, Willi Castro from the injured list
It's official: Royce Lewis will make his season debut for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
The Twins announced Monday that Lewis and utility man Willi Castro have been reinstated from the injured list, with corresponding roster moves sending Eddy Julien and Mickey Gasper to Triple-A St. Paul.
Lewis hasn't played this season due to a moderate hamstring strain that he suffered while running to first base in a spring training game against the Red Sox on March 16. Castro played in 18 games and was hitting .227 when he strained his oblique on April 16.
In six games with the Saints, Lewis posted a batting line of .174/.167/.217 with four hits in 23 at-bats.
Castro was not sent on a rehab assignment, so he'll be returning to the lineup cold.
Minnesota opens a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.