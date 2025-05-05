Inside The Twins

Twins reinstate Royce Lewis, Willi Castro from the injured list

Both will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Orioles.

Joe Nelson

Jun 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23) celebrates with second baseman Willi Castro (50) after hitting a two-run home against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23) celebrates with second baseman Willi Castro (50) after hitting a two-run home against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's official: Royce Lewis will make his season debut for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The Twins announced Monday that Lewis and utility man Willi Castro have been reinstated from the injured list, with corresponding roster moves sending Eddy Julien and Mickey Gasper to Triple-A St. Paul.

Lewis hasn't played this season due to a moderate hamstring strain that he suffered while running to first base in a spring training game against the Red Sox on March 16. Castro played in 18 games and was hitting .227 when he strained his oblique on April 16.

In six games with the Saints, Lewis posted a batting line of .174/.167/.217 with four hits in 23 at-bats.

Castro was not sent on a rehab assignment, so he'll be returning to the lineup cold.

Minnesota opens a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Twins News