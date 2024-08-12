Twins reinstate Steven Okert, option Randy Dobnak
The Twins have reinstated pitcher Steven Okert from the bereavement list and optioned pitcher Randy Obnak to Triple-A St. Paul in a subsequent move.
Okert has made 38 appearances in his first year with the Twins this season and even made one start. He has a 4.45 ERA and has 30 strikeouts across 30 1/3 innings pitched, resulting in a 3-1 record. He will now likely return to the bullpen.
Dobnak was promoted to the Twins on July 31 and made four appearances. He totaled a 5.87 ERA across 7 2/3 innings pitched and struck out seven batters.
Minnesota has had a lot of movement amongst its pitchers in recent days with injuries to Joe Ryan and Brock Stewart. Prospect Zebby Matthews was called up to the majors on Monday and he will now be joined by the return of Okert.
The Twins will begin a three-game series against division rival Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m. Monday night at Target Field.