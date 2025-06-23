Twins reportedly claim struggling Marlins pitcher
Off the heels of getting swept by the Brewers at home, the Twins have claimed Marlins pitcher Connor Gillispie and optioned him to Triple-A, according to a post on X from Twins insider Bobby Nightengale.
Standing at 5-foot-11, Gillispie started six games for Miami this season. He compiled an 8.65 ERA in 26 total innings with 23 strikeouts and 11 walks. The former 9th-round pick RHP has played nine total games in the big leagues.
He's only 27 years old, and he has a 4.28 ERA in seven Triple-A starts this season. He will begin at that level when he joins the Twins' system.
The Twins have lost 13 of their last 16 games, and their pitching staff has seemingly fallen apart. They need all the help they can get. Gillispie will look to add an extra arm in some capacity.