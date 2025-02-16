Twins reveal jersey numbers for latest free agent signings
Minnesota unveiled numbers for Harrison Bader, Ty France and Danny Coulombe on Sunday.
In this story:
It took some time, but the Minnesota Twins finally made some splashes in free agency, signing three players in February.
First, they reunited with left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe, who previously played for the Twins from 2020-23, and they also signed outfielder Harrison Bader and first baseman and former All-Star Ty France. They are now officially Twins.
On Sunday, the Twins revealed the jersey numbers for their newest additions. Coulombe will wear No. 54 — not far off from the No. 53 he wore during his first stint with the team — Bader will wear No. 12 and France will wear No. 13. Any Twins fans looking for a new jersey can now keep their eyes out for Nos. 12, 13 and 54 and sport a number of a new addition.
Published