Twins roster appears to be set with Opening Day right around the corner
It's just two days until Opening Day for the Minnesota Twins, and their roster finally appears to be set.
According to the Star Tribune's Bobby Nightengale, Randy Dobnak will take the open spot in the Twins bullpen, finalizing the 26-man active roster ahead of Thursday's season opener at the St. Louis Cardinals. Currently, reliever Eiberson Castellano remains on the active roster, but Nightengale previously reported he's been informed he won't make the team.
Minnesota currently has 30 players on the active roster, though four will start the season on the injured list and Castellano is expected to be replaced by Dobnak. In that case, the Opening Day roster appears to be set ahead of Tuesday afternoon's spring finale against the Colorado Rockies, which is scheduled for a 12:05 p.m. first pitch in Fort Myers, Fla.
Here's a look at the expected Opening Day roster:
Expected Twins roster
Starting pitchers (5)
- Pablo Lopez
- Bailey Ober
- Joe Ryan
- Chris Paddack
- Simeon Woods Richardson
Bullpen (8)
- Jhoan Duran
- Griffin Jax
- Cole Sands
- Danny Coulombe
- Louis Varland
- Justin Topa
- Dobnak*
Catchers (2)
- Ryan Jeffers
- Christian Vazquez
Infielders (6)
- Ty France
- Willi Castro
- Jose Miranda
- Carlos Correa
- Mickey Gasper
- Edouard Julien
Outfielders (5)
- Trevor Larnach
- Byron Buxton
- Matt Wallner
- Harrison Bader
- DaShawn Keirsey Jr.
Injured list (4)
- Royce Lewis, INF
- Michael Tonkin, RHP
- Brock Stewart, RHP
- Brooks Lee, INF
The Twins begin the regular season Thursday when they visit the Cardinals for a 3:15 p.m. first pitch.