Twins' Royce Lewis to begin rehab assignment with St. Paul on Tuesday
Twins star third baseman Royce Lewis will begin a rehab assignment with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. If he avoids any setbacks, his return to Minnesota's lineup isn't far away.
Lewis has been out since suffering an oblique strain on July 2. Between a right quad strain on opening day and this oblique injury, he's played in just 24 of the Twins' 98 games this season. During those 24 games, he posted a ridiculous 185 OPS+ with 10 home runs, 18 runs, and 18 RBI.
When he's in the lineup, Lewis is a difference-maker. The 25-year-old former No. 1 overall pick has 31 home runs in 100 career major league games, including last year's postseason; he just hasn't been able to stay healthy for an extended period of time at any point in his major league career. Lewis suffered a torn ACL in February 2021 and another in May 2022. Last season, he missed time due to oblique and hamstring injuries after returning from the second ACL recovery, but got healthy in time for the playoffs and mashed four homers in six postseason games.
Earlier this year, Lewis played in six games for the Saints on his rehab assignment from the quad injury that cost him 58 major league games. He may not need that many this time around, though it'll presumably be at least three or so. The Saints are beginning a six-game homestand against Omaha on Tuesday. The Twins start a three-game series against the Phillies at Target Field on Monday, then have an off day Thursday before traveling to Detroit for a weekend road series.
Minnesota also hopes to get Carlos Correa (foot) and Jose Miranda (back) off of the injured list sooner rather than later.