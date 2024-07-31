Twins sign 2024 first-round pick Kaelen Culpepper to $3.9 million deal
The Twins have inked first-round pick Kaelen Culpepper to a $3.9 million deal, the full slot value for the No. 21 pick in the draft, according to reports. August 1 was the deadline to come to agreement with first-round selections.
Culpepper is the sixth shortstop the Twins have selected in the first-round since 2014. Coming out of Kansas State, Culpepper was a consensus first-round pick by all of the pre-draft outlets. While playing shortstop in college, MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis projects Culpepper as a "potential Gold Glove" third baseman.
In 61 games at K-State this season, Culpepper slashed .328/.419/.574 while clubbing 11 homers and driving in 59 runs. Culpepper earned Second-Team All-Big 12, All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and All-Big 12 Freshman Team honors during his three seasons at Kansas State.
Minnesota is currently stacked at infield throughout the organization. Royce Lewis, Carlos Correa, Brooks Lee and Jose Miranda currently project as starters at the major league level when healthy. In the farm system the Twins also have Eddy Julien and rising prospects like Luke Keaschall, Tanner Schobel, Danny De Andrade and Yunior Severino, among others.