Twins' Sunday series finale against Brewers to be shown for free on Roku
The Minnesota Twins' series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers will be shown for free on the MLB Sunday Leadoff on Roku at 12 p.m. CT.
The ongoing dispute between Bally Sports North and Comcast continues to put much of the Twins' fanbase in the dark, but Sunday will be an opportunity for many fans to catch a glimpse.
If you don't have a Roku device, you can still watch for free and without a subscription by downloading the Roku Channel app. The app is free and available on Amazon Fire, Samsung and Google TV, and is also accessible via therokuchannel.com (you don't need a login).
If you're confused, click here for all the information you need.
MLB Sunday Leadoff is an exclusive Sunday afternoon game and this week is the second of three opportunities for fans with the streaming service to be able to watch the Twins. A Sept. 15 game against the Reds will be their last 2024 regular season game on this platform.