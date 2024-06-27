Twins tabbed top-10 team in MLB power rankings
The Twins came in at No. 10 in the latest edition of ESPN's MLB power rankings released Thursday.
Minnesota stood pat at No. 10 after coming in at the same position last week. The Twins are 6-4 in their last 10 games and currently sit in second place in the American League Central standings.
Royce Lewis has been on a tear for the Twins since he's been back on the field, posting a .311 batting average with 10 home runs and 14 RBIs in 20 games this season.
He boasts a .381 on-base percentage and a whopping 1.138 OPS.
That's a big reason why ESPN tabs the Twins a top-10 team in baseball.
"For the most part, hitting comes easy for him," Jorge Castillo wrote. "Staying on the field has been the problem. If he does that, the Twins will have a superstar fueling a dangerous lineup in October."
The Twins' division rival, the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, came in at No. 3 in the power rankings, moving up two spots from No. 5. The division rival Kansas City Royals, who are just a game back from the Twins, came in one spot behind Minnesota at No. 11.
The Twins would be an AL wild-card team if the season ended today. Behind Lewis' dangerous bat, Minnesota will just need to keep its momentum going as the summer continues on.