Twins take down Royals on Ty France's walk-off, two-run homer

Carlos Correa and Ty France had the only meaningful hits for the Twins on a night when the pitching staff allowed only one run.

Joe Nelson

Ty France during his walk-off homer to beat the Royals.
Ty France during his walk-off homer to beat the Royals.
Ty France lifted the Twins to a 3-1 win over the Royals with a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night at Target Field.

France was 0-for-3 at the plate before he belted the first pitch he saw from Lucas Erceg and deposited it into the bullpen over the wall in left-center field.

Erceg had allowed only one run in 20 1/3 innings before giving up two runs in his last appearance against the Giants then the walk-off blast to France. The right-hander's ERA has gone from 0.44 to 1.25 and now 2.05 over his last three appearances.

The only other hit of significance for the Twins all night was Carlos Correa's solo homer in the second inning. Correa homered in his first at-bat since being reinstated from the seven-day injured list following a concussion he suffered on May 15.

Minnesota has won 15 of 17 games and at 28-22 they are tied with the Guardians for second place in the AL Central, four games behind the American League-leading Tigers (33-19).

