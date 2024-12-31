Twins targeting reliever Danny Coulombe in free agency?
Things have been awfully quiet in Minneapolis during MLB free agency, and it sounds like that might not be changing anytime soon. But, a recent MLB.com article listed a former Twins reliever as a "realistic target" in free agency this winter.
Danny Coulombe pitched 49.1 innings for the Twins from 2020-2022 as a middle reliever and after two solid seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, a reunion with Minnesota could make some sense.
"In terms of an affordable addition that could address a roster need, left-handed relief might then be the lowest-hanging fruit following the departure of Caleb Thielbar, with the Twins almost always preferring to avoid multiyear commitments to bullpen arms," wrote soon-to-be-former Twins beat writer Do-Hyoung Park.
"Coulombe could perhaps fit the bill here, and we already know the Twins like the 35-year-old lefty, considering it was with Minnesota in 2020 (as a non-roster invitee) that he reestablished himself as a big leaguer before his more successful stint in Baltimore."
Coulombe will not turn 36 until October and he could be a very affordbale option for Minnesota's bullpen. He made $2.3 million last season in Baltimore when he pitched 29.2 innings, struck out 32 batters and finished the year with a 2.12 ERA.
With so many questions about future ownership, the Twins are likely out of the market for splashy moves this offseason, but Coulombe could give them another veteran arm in the bullpen.