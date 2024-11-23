Twins tender contracts to Lewis, Duran, Jax, Jeffers, Ryan, Castro, Larnach
The Minnesota Twins on Friday tendered contracts to a eight key players who are eligible for arbitration.
The players include infielder Royce Lewis, catcher Ryan Jeffers, utility man Willi Castro, outfielder Trevor Larnach, starting pitchers Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober, and relievers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax.
By tendering contracts, the Twins have essentially offered deals to all eight players and each player now has the right to negotiate a deal with the team or head to arbitration where a third party will settle on a deal deemed fair for both sides.
Had the Twins not tendered contracts, those players would've been eligible to become free agents.
Meanwhile, the Twins agreed to terms on new contracts with right-handed relievers Brock Stewart, Michael Tonkin and Justin Topa. The Tonkin deal is reporrtedly one year for $1 million.
Why all the action on Friday? Because Friday, Nov. 22, marked Major League Baseball's deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players.
The next key date for all of the players tendered contracts is Jan. 10, when teams have to exchange salary numbers with players. If deals aren't agreed upon, teams and players will go through the arbitration process between Jan. 27 and Feb. 14.