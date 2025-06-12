Inside The Twins

Twins-Tigers June 29 clash moved to Sunday Night Baseball

Detroit will host Minnesota under the lights on the last Sunday of June.

Apr 13, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his double against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
ESPN announced on Thursday that it has flexed the Twins' June 29 game against the Tigers to its Sunday Night Baseball broadcast.

The game will be the finale of a three-game series in Detroit. The Tigers are currently 7.5 games ahead of the Twins in first place in the American League Central divisional race, so the series will be pivotal for both teams.

Minnesota last appeared on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball in 2020 against the Cubs, and their last appearence before that was against the Angels in 2010. The game against the Tigers will be a national stage for two small market franchises.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT with a one-hour pregame show beforehand.

