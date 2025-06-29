Inside The Twins

Twins-Tigers, Sunday Night Baseball: How to watch, lineup and betting odds

Minnesota is playing on Sunday Night Baseball for the first time since 2020.

Tony Liebert

Jun 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Twins played the Detroit Tigers on Sunday Night Baseball broadcast tonight. It will mark their first time on ESPN's primetime broadcast since 2020 when they played the Cubs.

How to watch:

  • First pitch: 6:10 p.m. CT
  • Channel(s): ESPN, ESPN2 (statcast), ESPN Deportes (spanish)
  • Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown begins at 5 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Lineup:

  1. Byron Buxton, CF
  2. Ryan Jeffers, DH
  3. Carlos Correa, SS
  4. Willi Castro, RF
  5. Ty France, 1B
  6. Harrison Bader, LF
  7. Brooks Lee, 2B
  8. Jonah Bride, 3B
  9. Christian Vazquez, C

Pitcher: Chris Paddack

Betting Odds (FanDuel Sportsbook)

  • Twins (+235) @ Tigers (-290)
  • o/u: 7.5 runs

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

