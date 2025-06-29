Twins-Tigers, Sunday Night Baseball: How to watch, lineup and betting odds
Minnesota is playing on Sunday Night Baseball for the first time since 2020.
The Twins played the Detroit Tigers on Sunday Night Baseball broadcast tonight. It will mark their first time on ESPN's primetime broadcast since 2020 when they played the Cubs.
How to watch:
- First pitch: 6:10 p.m. CT
- Channel(s): ESPN, ESPN2 (statcast), ESPN Deportes (spanish)
- Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown begins at 5 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Lineup:
- Byron Buxton, CF
- Ryan Jeffers, DH
- Carlos Correa, SS
- Willi Castro, RF
- Ty France, 1B
- Harrison Bader, LF
- Brooks Lee, 2B
- Jonah Bride, 3B
- Christian Vazquez, C
Pitcher: Chris Paddack
Betting Odds (FanDuel Sportsbook)
- Twins (+235) @ Tigers (-290)
- o/u: 7.5 runs
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
