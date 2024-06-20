Twins to designate reliever Jay Jackson for assignment
The Twins are designating reliever Jay Jackson for assignment for the second time this season, manager Rocco Baldelli said following the Twins' 7-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
Baldelli did not announce a corresponding move but said it would be coming "soon."
Jackson pitched one inning on Thursday and gave up three runs off two hits while fanning a pair. He got the Twins out of a jam in the eighth inning, striking out Randy Arozarena and Jonny DeLuca after relieving Steven Okert, who gave up the go-ahead run on an RBI double to Amed Rosario.
But Jackson gave up a pair of homers — a solo shot to Jose Siri and a two-run blast to Yandy Diaz — during the ninth inning as the Rays took a 6-2 lead.
Jackson started the year with the Twins before being designated the first time and spending time with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints. In 20 games with the Twins, Jackson has posted a 7.52 earned-run average across 26 1/3 innings. He's given up 24 runs — 22 earned — off 28 hits while fanning 29.