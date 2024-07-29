Twins to promote top prospect Walker Jenkins to High-A Cedar Rapids
Jenkins is taking a step up in the minor leagues.
Minnesota Twins top prospect OF Walker Jenkins is getting promoted from Single-A Fort Meyers to High-A Cedar Rapids.
In 33 games for the Mighty Mussels, Jenkins slashed .273/.404/.413 with 3 home runs and 33 RBIs. He reached base in 31 games and had 10 extra base hits.
Jenkins was selected by Minnesota with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and he will turn 20 years old in Feburary. He is the Twins top prospect and the No. 5 prospect in baseball overall according to MLB.com.
It will likely be a while until we see Jenkins in an MLB game, but he seems to be progressing well in his second season of profesional baseball.
