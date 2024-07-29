The #MNTwins are promoting OF Walker Jenkins to High-A Cedar Rapids.



The 19-year-old hit .273 with 10 XBH, 28 BB and 33 RBI in 33 games for the @MightyMussels (.817 OPS), reaching base in 31 of those games.



He drove in 8 runs over the last 4 games in Dunedin (highlights below) pic.twitter.com/Hu5nmnJAim